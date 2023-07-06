Court Grants Abba Kyari Bail

The former head of the Rapid Response Team, IRT, of the Inspector General of Police, Abba Kyari has been granted bail after 18 months in prison custody.

Kyari alongside some members of his team was taken into custody in February 2022 after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, alleged tampering with drug exhibits.

The IRT team arrested Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, in January 2022 in connection with 21.25kg of cocaine and subsequently handed the suspects to the NDLEA alongside the cocaine.

The case took a dramatic twist when NDLEA declared Kyari and some members of his IRT wanted for tampering with the evidence.

Both Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne have been released from prison after their conviction.

After several attempts to secure bail, Justice Omotosho of Federal High Court 9, granted Kyari bail on Thursday.

He ruled that for the fact that DCP Abba Kyari and his team refused to escape when Kuje Prison was attacked on July 5, 2022, where about 90 percent of the inmates escaped, “it has proven that Kyari is ready to face any allegations against him.”

Besides the judge said all the “allegations are all bailable” and he is not “a flight risk”.

A member of his defence team, Barr Suleiman Shehu hailed the court decision “as a well-deserved victory.”

https://thewhistler.ng/breaking-after-18-months-in-kuje-abba-kyari-granted-bail-for-refusing-to-escape-during-prison-break/amp/