DSS Didn’t Cart Away Files Incriminating Tinubu, Close Aides – ICPC

A REBUTTAL ON SAHARAREPORTERS’ NEWS REPORT TITLED “SECRET POLICE, DSS CARTS AWAY FILES IMPLICATING PRESIDENT TINUBU, CLOSE AIDES FROM ICPC, CCB”

The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to a spurious news report by online medium, Saharareporters titled “Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB”.

The Commission hereby refute the report by Saharareporters and state unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states and therefore the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

