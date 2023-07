On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.

Edwin van der Sar has suffered a cerebral haemorrhage whilst on holiday in Croatia.

He has been taken to intensive care by air ambulance.

