Ekiti Governor Postrate To Greet Afe Babalola- (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

THE BEAUTIFUL CULTURE❤️

Governor of Ekiti State, BAO greeting Aare Afe Babalola at a public function.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster