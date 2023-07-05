FG Issues Flood Alert, Says 14 States May Record Heavy Rainfall (See List Of States)

FG Issues Flood Alert, Says 14 States May Record Heavy Rainfall

The Federal Government has issued a flood alert, saying 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from July 4 to 8.

This was contained in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Environment, a copy of which was obtained by Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the states and communities were identified as Plateau (Langtang and Shendam); Kano (Sumaila, Tudun Wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); and Delta (Okwe).

Others include Kaduna (Kachia); Akwa Ibom (Upenekang); Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola); and Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa).

Also listed in the flood alert were Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu); Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gummi); Borno (Briyel); Jigawa (Gwaram); Kwara (Jebba); Niger (Mashegu and Kontagora).

The government also urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.

See the full statement below:

FLOOD PREDICTION

The following locations and environs may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from 4th July – 8th July, 2023

Plateau State: Langtang, Shendam

Kano State: Sumaila, Tudun wada

Sokoto State: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

Delta State: Okwe

Kaduna State: Kachia

Akwa Ibom State: Upenekang

Adamawa State: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

Katsina State: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

Kebbi State: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

Zamfara State: Shinkafi, Gummi

Borno State: Briyel

Jigawa State: Gwaram

Kwara State: Jebba

Niger State: Mashegu, Kontagora

Relevant stakeholders are advised to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

Note: Feedback from relevant stakeholders, State Government representatives on this platform for encouragement and record purposes will be highly appreciated.

Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub,

Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja

