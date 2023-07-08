How Does One Comfort Self After Receiving 3 Job Rejections In One Week?

I have sent possibly more than 80 applications and fortunately, I got called by a few.

I have exhausted scarce resources to attend interviews, editing and re-editing resumes to fit a certain role and position, cost of transportation, I don’t want to even mention having to trek a long distance sometimes due to lack of fund to pay Tfare. I mean someone is broke and hungry and trying his best to land a job but he’s rather receiving rejection mails. What is this?

On Monday, I received a rejection mail from automobile company where I applied for a marketing role. On Tuesday, I received another one from a production factory.

Now I just returned from another job hunting only to open my mail and saw another rejection mail. This very one pain me most because I had high hope on it and i have spent so much on it too. During the second stage of the interview, I can remember how I waited from 8am till 5pm just to see ‘Oga’, and after seeing him, I began to walk my way home and got home late. I know i’m sounding sentimental here but it’s so annoying that i went through all that ‘ontop empty belle’ and at the end, I wasnt offered the job.

Very very painful and morale killing.

I feel so bad right now.

Feels like the world has crashed.

Feels like everything has finished.

Feels like everything has ended.

Feels like more hunger for me ahead ahead.

Who has faced this before?

How did you comfort yourself?