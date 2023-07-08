How FRSC Official Forged UNIABUJA Certificate For Promotion

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Achigili Raph Ogili, has been arrested for allegedly forging a University of Abuja certificate to get promotion at his place of work.

The result with Registration Number 2720700176, was reportedly forged in collaboration with one Mr Sunday Okpara and his accomplice, one Mr Rasaq Abdulrahaman Dabiri.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

The spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said the trio have been charged for alleged conspiracy and falsification of documents which both are punishable under the law.

She explained that they were subsequently arraigned before Justice J. E. Obanor of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 29 sitting in Jabi, Abuja.

According to Ogugua, the FRSC official was also accused of forging a letter confirming the fake statement of result as genuine, purportedly written by the Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the University.

“In a Charge No: CR/321/2023 filed before the trial court, the Commission alleged that the 1st accused person (Ogili) used a forged University of Abuja statement of result with Registration Number 2720700176 to support his application for upgrading in the Corps.

“On the other hand, both the 2nd and 3rd defendants were charged for their complicity in the forged letter confirming the fake statement of result as genuine.

“Their offences are contrary to sections 96 and 366, and punishable under sections 364 and 368 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the FCT, Abuja 2006,” the ICPC spokesperson said.

Speaking further, Ogugua said the accused persons entered a “not guilty” plea when the charges were read to them and their lawyers in three separate motions raised bail applications on their behalf which were not opposed by the prosecution counsel, Dorathy Suleman.

She said the defendants were then admitted to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the Court.

Ogugua said the matter was adjourned till 30th and 31st of October 2023 for commencement of hearing.

https://dailytrust.com/exposed-how-frsc-official-forged-uniabuja-certificate-for-promotion/