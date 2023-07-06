A renowned gospel musician, Felix Ndukwe has narrated how he escaped from kidnappers along Oji flyover while he was returning from a birthday party in Imo State.

Speaking with ABN TV on Wednesday, Mr. Ndukwe said he had stopped along the express at odd hour on June 24 to urinate when the kidnappers surrounded him at gunpoint and ordered him to move the car while they dictate the direction.

According to him, the abductors gave him a stern warning not to make any move to escape or have himself to blame.

He said they directed him to Orlu road, from where they accessed Owerri town and later found themselves inside Ihiagwa.

“God planted confusion in their midst. There is a road that is supposed to link them to a better one from where they would take me to their destination.

“Fortunately for me, the man in front giving me direction missed it because he was making calls, apparently calling other colleagues.

“Another person at the back got angry, asking why he was on the phone for a long time instead of directing them man.

“When I discovered that we have gone off their planned road and where we were was not motorable enough. I found a way to entrap my vehicle so that it can’t move again.

“When I saw a big erosion, I intentionally entered in the middle of it, sensing that a salon vehicle cannot pass there, if not a tipper.

“When we got entrapped, they became infuriated and one of them wanted to hit me with his gun butt but I dodged. The other person warned him against touching me.

“At this point, they did all they could to no avail, then they abandoned me”, he stated.

Ndukwe who was full of praise said he started calling people for rescue before he was safely evacuated.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/how-i-escaped-from-kidnappers-gospel-singer-felix-ndukwe-narrates/