How Many Nigerian Languages Can You Speak?

There’s this popular woman in the community were i stay here in Yenagoa, omoh…. This woman can speak almost 9 different dialects..

She came to the restaurant were I was eating this afternoon, and she was speaking Hausa with one hausa keke rider…. Ino knw wen i ask her” madam abeg were u 4rm? and she said, i’m a patrotic Nigerian..

The guy sitting next to me was lyk “madam u get beta ear ooh….i never even sabi speak my own dialect finish bt u dey hear/speak almost all nigeria dialect, no body fit sell u for dis country ooh…..she jst laff..

So guys, apart from your native dialect, how many other Nigerian languages can speak?