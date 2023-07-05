How To Control Your Urges As A Man

When a large demographic of men see attractive women, they unconsciously want to lunge at her and are sexually charged at that moment.

This is a natural biological phenomenon but must be tempered or balanced with the use of the logical side of a man’s brain

Women naturally are able to analyze the situation for more important things first, before thinking of physical attraction.

As men, practicing doing the same will go a long way in making our world a better place and reducing negative social vices such as unwanted pregnancy, forced marriages, and gender wars.

How this works is by humanizing the situation and the person in front of you.

While some women intentionally expose body parts seductively, others are simply going about their normal human lives daily.

At first sight of a woman, a man should consider multiple factors aside from his physical attraction towards her that could prevent her from being receptive to him;

– She may be in a relationship and not be looking for another man

– She may not be attracted to you

– She may be on her monthly cycle at that time and so romance is not on her mind

– She may be in discomfort from menstrual cramps

– She may be scared of men due to a past traumatic event such as molestation

– She may be stressed because of the weather or a bad event at the office

– She may not be a good fit for you in terms of the difference in type of personality you and her have

– She may be very immature and still be in her unserious stage of life

Most men would counter the above points by mentioning that having money fixes all these…

This is true, but not for the reason most believe.

Rather, this is so because of what a man having money represents.

To a woman, this more often than not, represents that you are in control of the direction your life is going and know how to fend for yourself and can support a family if she has kids with you.

These are reasonable considerations for any sensible person and a good measure of one aspect of a person’s ability to navigate life adequately.

For the reasonable ladies, the source of the man’s wealth is important in that, for all they know, you could be a criminal and that would represent risk and danger to survival of a family should you be arrested or killed.

Also realise that everyone is an opportunist in one way or the other. Looking for the best deal in life for themselves: men and women alike.

This is why instead of being alert on the hunt for romance when going through your day as a man, it is better to be busy in purpose living your life. If not it is gold diggers one may attract.

Purpose is any activity geared towards making the world a better place.

That is when good things happen organically.. naturally.

Also realise that bringing another person into your life,even as a girlfriend, involves responsibility (time, money, calls, visits etc.)

If she looks very flashy, while you cannot conclude entirely without interacting with her, there may be a tendency that she expects men to react in awe to her looks.

Remember that;

– She also uses the toilet like every normal human being.

– She may not have an ideal character even though she is very pretty

– She could be very ill-mannered, arrogant and or violent

Your first priority should not be how to woo or sleep with her, but to have a conversation with her to get a feel for the type of person she is.

– She may have multiple partners and be an STD risk

– She may be brainwashed by social media to hate men

The opposite of all the above could be true as well, she could be the most amazing lady.

It is a man’s job to see past the physical for intangible traits before engaging in that realm.

All this is not easy to take into consideration in the moment as biological drive put in a man by God is very strong in youth to ensure survival of the human race through reproduction.

This is why it is best to use your productive years to succeed quickly (learn how to earn an income and start earning) so that you can settle down and quench these urges safely and legally in a marriage relationship.

The tragedy is when these urges are quenched outside of committed relationships and unwanted children are born or terminated through abortion.

Everything said in this article is subject to a man having a source of income to begin with.

If you aren’t working in some form or the other, stay away from eating (romance) for your own good and that of other people.

What have your experiences been like?…

As a man, how do you handle your urges?

As a woman, how do men look at or approach you and how do the different ones make you feel?

Feel free to throw in your 2 cents in the comments section