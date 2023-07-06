I Need Advice On Whether To Relocate To Canada Or Start Poultry Farm

Evening everyone, I’m a young guy of about 22 and i graduated in 2021 from Delsu, after which I traveled to Cape Town last year and got a 3 years residency permit but I’m currently in Nigeria because the rent was too high and I wasn’t doing anything other than staying at home daily and money wasn’t coming in anymore like it used to so I went back to Nigeria.

Now I’m trying to figure out if it’s best I travel to Canada to further my studies basically work and study or stay back home here in Nigeria and start an extensive agricultural project; livestock’s & poultry(I’ve lands for that already)

Guys pls help me out I’m just so confused I just sit at home everyday doing nothing while I’m waiting for this Nysc letter it’s so boring.