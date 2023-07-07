“I’m The First Male Virgin Graduate In The History Of Taraba State University” (Pics)

A final year student has claimed to be the first male virgin to graduate from the Taraba State University.

He made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after writing his final exams.

“The First Male Virgin Graduate in the History of Taraba State University. I come, I saw and I finish Intact. Na God Do wam. Congratulations to my humble self,” he wrote.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2023/7/im-the-first-male-virgin-graduate-in-the-history-of-taraba-state-university-student-claims-after-final-exams.html