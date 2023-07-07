It’s Unbearable — APC Youth Group Asks Tinubu To Address Rising Cost Of Living

A group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the League of Youth Voters for Tinubu and Shettima, has asked the president to address the rising cost of living in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Ayoola Oyejide, national coordinator of the group, said the rise in the cost of living is unbearable for the ordinary Nigerian.

“Rise in the cost of living is unprecedented and unbearable. The president is expected to revamp our ailing and critically dysfunctional economy,” he said.

“Corruption among public functionaries in Nigeria is endemic. Though the president is strongly opposed to it, we expect him to confront the menace head-on, setting an example of transparency and zero tolerance of self-regard.

The group urged the president to ensure that young people are appointed to his administration, noting that the country is blessed with intelligent youths.

“Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented and intelligent youths but are barely given the chance or opportunity to exercise these gifts. Thank God, President Tinubu has a very good record of grooming and including youths in governance,” Oyejide said.

“Therefore, we expect him to continue in that line, most especially, in his subsequent appointment of ministers, heads of departments and agencies, board members of federal institutions, etc.

“We are using this platform to assure the president and the vice president of the youth’s support and to also assure the youth that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have the strength of character and dedication to mitigate these problems and even exceed our expectations.”

https://www.thecable.ng/its-unbearable-apc-youth-group-asks-tinubu-to-address-rising-cost-of-living/amp