I have said it many times. You don’t just wake up and begin to give someone you don’t know very closely money to do visa for you. How could you save up to 2.5 million naira and you just waste it like that. There are fake agents here and there. Do not use online agents for your visa. Many of them are scammers. Use someone you know or the school you are sure of. If you need more about this, I will do a video. Thank you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSVntXHY5_Q