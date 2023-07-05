LPG/CNG/PETROL Hybrid Generator Carburator Sale *

Looking for a functional, Durable LPG/CNG/Petrol HYBRID Carburettor? Look no further.
Advantages
* LPG/CNG is much cheaper to run than petrol
* Ability to use 3 types of fuels (LPG/CNG/Petrol)
* Easy Straight Forward installation. (5mins)
* LPG doesn’t damage engine parts, LPG vs petrol is cleaner burning than petrol or diesel in an engine
* No more fuel contamination issues with bad petrol, fewer visits to the repair place .
* No more carbon build up inside combustion chamber, greatly reduces maintenance cost.
* Flexibility: if petrol is scarce use LPG, if LPG is scarce use petrol or CNG
* Safer Handling LPG/CNG
* LPG may actually prolong engine life
The carburettors come in 2 types .
The medium sized generators GX160 and GX200 series for generators from 2-4.5kva
The big sized Gen GX390 series from 5kva – 12kva
Individual parts are also Available for DIY peeps that want to make their own designs for incompatible gen types.
Simple installation
Installation video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njBaT8k0Mr8
08033910382
