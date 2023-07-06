‘Mad Man’ Strangles Junior WAEC Student To Death In Ondo

A Suspected mentally deranged man has allegedly strangled a 17-year-old student, Beke Meretighan, to death in Arogbo, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the deceased was attacked by the mentally ill man while writing his Junior WAEC on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Ijaw National High School Arogbo, Ese Odo LG.

According to Ondo State-owned newspaper, HOPE, the “mad man” who ran into the school premises pursued students as they were shouting “were” which means “mad person” in Yoruba language.

The suspect was alleged to have grabbed the JSS 3 student who was writing his Junior West African Examination, put his head under his armpit and strangled him to death.

