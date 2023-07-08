My Message To Men

Stop comparing yourself to the ladies.

We don’t have the same privileges. They have all the chances to live and experience a better life.

They might never go hungry. They might drive the latest version of car, they might live in the best apartment in the city, use the latest technology, fly first class.

But you as a man will have to suffer to become someone or experience these things. Working should be your moto.

Suffer today so you can have a better life tomorrow, don’t compare yourself with your sisters, don’t hate the females in your city for living a life more than you.

We are different, a man must suffer to become someone of importance. That’s why you must understand what is taking your time and little money and cut off with them.

You identify your wastrel in your life. In this journey of life, a man’s worst enemy is idle time.

Let this message scare you, wake up and stop comparing yourself with the females. A broke man is nothing even to his family. A broke girls is something to her family members.

Don’t be delusional, we are different and our chances are not the same to smile or be respected. A broke guy is not respected, he has no value to his community, they laugh at you when you walk by, the beautiful ladies call you loser. Get up.

Get up! Be scared of your future.

#BLAZE