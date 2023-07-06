My Take On 5% Telecommunications Excise Duty Suspension Approval By Woye

My take on 5% telecommunications excise duty suspension approval:

Recall Past FG not Buhari signed finance Bill 2020 into law on 31st December, 2020 with a commencement date of Jan 1,2021.

The act includes: Introduction of excise duty on telecommunication at a rate to be prescribed by the President.

In 2022: Finance Bill signed into law by past FG not Buhari included 5% on excise duty on telecommunication sector.

The Circular dated April 20, 2023 signed by Past Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed.

Circular: Approval for the implementation of the Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments. 5% telecoms tax was Gazetted No 88, Vol 109 of 11 May,2022 was approved by FG not Buhari.

Back to @ProfIsaPantami, in March 2023, The Hardworking past Minister announced that govt had exempted telecom from the 5% excise duty.

Question: did the approval of Pantami reflect in the GAZETTE (force of law) issued by HMF Zainab Ahmed? The answer is NO.

Question: can the Minister or President suspends the section of the Finance Act? Yes but for a period. If he feels otherwise, he must go back to NASS for amendment.

Conclusion: HM Pantami did not follow up his approval to reflect his 5% suspension by LAW. Approval is different from an act of National Assembly and GAZETTE.

He obtained a mere administrative approval. But, PANTAMI should be HAPPY that his desire approval by suspending 5% excise duty on telecommunications has now been reflected by FG not Tinubu.

Law is law. Law is higher than administrative approval.

So, Pantami should rejoice too. Tinubu must also GAZETTE this SUSPENSION so that it will not be like Pantami’s route. It is a win win situation.

The ultimate goal is telecoms smiling. I so submit. Time for golf.

