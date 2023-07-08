There are strong indications that the $2 billion, about N1.54 trillion, Kano-Maradi railway line that links Nigeria and Niger Republic will have over 100 bridges and three side camps among other facilities when completed.

The project which is currently being handled by MOTA-ENGIL NIGERIA is expected to be completed in three years.

Speaking with media men at the Port & Cargo Terminal in Lagos, Mr Nuno Colaco, the company’s logistics manager, explained that the project which was expected to be delivered in three years would have over 100 bridges and three side camps among other facilities of a modern railway line.

Colaco revealed that the project was massive and that about 100 kilometres of the project had been paved ahead of the main construction work.

He further said, “It is a 400-kilometre railway, starting from Dutse in Kano and terminating in Maradi in Niger Republic. This is one of the biggest projects to be handled by the Portuguese company.

“We came to Nigeria in 2018 and we are happy that we got this project two years after our arrival. Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa with huge potential.”

Also speaking, the Customs Controller of Tin Can Island, Mr Adekunle Oloyede, who said that there had been a decrease of cargo throughput at the ports, expressed delight at the sheer size of the Mota-Engil import, saying it was evidence that the Nigerian economy was on the rebound.

https://dailytrust.com/n1-54trn-kano-maradi-railway-to-have-over-100-bridges-3-side-camps/