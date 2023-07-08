Names Of Ex-Governors Receiving Pensions In 10th Senate (Full List)

No fewer than 13 former governors still receive pension allowances as serving senators in the 10th National Assembly amidst cutting the cost of governance talks.

TRIBUNE ONLINE, in this article, compiled the names of the former governors who still receive pensions as serving senators.

Full list below;

1. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) 2007 – 2015

2. Aliyu Wammako (Sokoto) 2007 – 2015

3. Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) 2011 – 2019

4. Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) 2015 – 2023

5. Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) 2015 – 2023

6. Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) 2008 – 2016

7. Ibrahim Dankambo (Gombe) 2011 – 2019

8. Abubakar Bello (Niger) 2015 – 2023

9. Orji Kalu (Abia) 1999 – 2007

10. Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) 2012 – 2020

11. Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) 2009 – 2019

12. Adamu Aliro (Kebbi) 1999 – 2007

13. Danjuma Goje (Gombe) 2003 – 2011

NB: Former Ogun Governor, Gbenga Daniel (2003 – 2011) was excluded from the list following his recent announcement requesting the state government to stop the payment of his monthly pension as an ex-governor.

