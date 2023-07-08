Nigerian, Okeke Ekene Emerges Best Graduating Student In Russian University (Photos)

Nigerians are always leading everywhere they go.

A brilliant young man, Okeke Solomon Ekene, has emerged as the best student in a Russian university with a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

Due to his sterling performance, the university also gave him an honorary degree.

From Okija, Anambra, Nigeria to the world, today, history was made!

Best graduating Student 2023,

Valedictorian, 2023,

Best in the Moscow State exam, 2023.

Holder of the 1st degree of the competition for the best graduate dissertation (Golden diploma),

Graduated with the honorary Russian Red diplom (Perfect CGPA).

Congratulations to me.

Thank you RUDN University, Moscow for this opportunity.

Another MSc (Environmental Management and Engineering) bagged!

#phdcontinues

