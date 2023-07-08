Nigerian Pilgrim Returns $80,000 To Owner In Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian pilgrim from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce, has returned $80,000 she found to the owner in Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed via the Facebook page of Independent Hajj Reporters of Nigeria today Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The post shared with the picture of the woman read: “This Nigerian pilgrim Hajiya Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce from Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State found $80,000 (N56,000,000) and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner.

“May Almighty Allah rewards her honesty and accept her Hajj. Amen.”

https://dailytrust.com/nigerian-pilgrim-returns-lost-80000-in-saudi/