Sad news: FG not NNPCL will construct another International gas pipeline from Nigeria passing through our cousin Niger Republic and through Algeria to Europe. Gas yafun for Nigeria. New money. The cost is $8bn. Niger & Algeria will benefit from the project. Una don see the role of Niger Republic ba.

this is different from the Abuja-KD-kano(AKK) gas pipeline

