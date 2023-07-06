Peace Critical For National Development – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says peace is an important factor in achieving meaningful development in Nigeria.

Olusola Abiola, Director (Information), Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the vice president said this when he received a delegation from Hadeija Emirate Council in Jigawa.

The delegation was led by Alhaji Adamu Maje, Emir of Hadeija and Chairman, Jigawa Traditional Council.

Shettima said that Kano and Jigawa States had been largely peaceful.

The vice president commended the Hadeija Emirate Council for a strong support to the Tinubu/Shettima adminstration.

He also lauded the emirate for its developmental strides.

“As at the time we went to Hadeija, we were not in power and Maje was unequivocal in his support to us.

” It was a huge support and was anchored on the fact that our team was the best for the nation.

“When I traveled from Kano to Hadeija, it was one of my happiest moment.

” I saw development coming up; I saw universities springing up; I saw a rice mill by Aliko Dangote; I saw so many development efforts.”

On the incessant flooding being experienced in Jigawa , the vice president said that the Federal Government would soon address the challenge because of its negative impact on agriculture and food production.

He also spoke on measures aimed at boosting food production in the state.

“I want to convey to you the message from President Bola Tinubu that the challenges of the place will be adequately captured in the next budget.

“In the next programme, we want to cultivate a minimum of 100,000 hectares in the wheat belt, so nearly 50,000 hectares will be devoted to Jigawa as it is one of the few states which grow wheat in the belt comprising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Yobe and to Borno.

“I think Jigawa is our food basket,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Maje congratulated President Tinubu and Shettima on their successful inauguration and promised continued support for the government.

The traditional ruler thanked the vice president for the appointment of one of Jigawa’s sons as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President and prayed for God’s guidance and direction for the new administration.

Members of the 10th National Assembly from Hadeija and other prominent title holders of the council were part of the delegation.https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/07/peace-critical-for-national-development-shettima/amp/