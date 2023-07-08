Poultry Farmer Cries Out After Losing 100 Broilers In A Day (Photos)

“THIS HAS BEEN MY BUSINESS FOR 4-YEARS” – POULTRY FARMER CRIES AFTER LOSING 100 LIVESTOCK.

This has been my business for 4 years – Poultry farmer cries after losing 100 livestock

A female poultry farmer identified as Ella Ada has broken down in tears after she woke up to 100 lifeless livestock on her farm.

The young lady with the handle @ella_ada3 on TikTok shared a video of herself crying bitterly over the loss of her livestock.

In the video shared on Titko, the lady lamented over the death of her livestock as she says she doesn’t have enough resources to start her business afresh.

According to her, she believes the death of her livestock is not normal as she left them in a good state the previous day.

She added that she believes someone poisoned her livestock.

The lady added that she has been doing work for 4 years and the highest number of livestock she lost was 10.

Source: https://gospelfilmsng.com/this-has-been-my-business-for-4-years-poultry-farmer-cries-after-losing-100-livestock/