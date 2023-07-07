President Tinubu Meets With Japan Gas MD On New FLNG Gas Plant In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meets with Group Managing Director of UTM FLNG Ltd, Mr Julius Rone and his team Ms Emmanuelle Blatmann, The Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Ms Hiromi Otuski Deputy Ambassador for Japan to Nigeria, Mr Naoki Noguchi, MD JGC, Mr Sadeeq Mai Bornu.

The GMD of UTM, Mr Julius Rone, MD of Japan Gas Company and Senior VP of Technip presented the prototype of Nigeria’s first ever Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) at the State House.

Nigeria currently has an estimated 209 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven gas and a potential upside of 600 Tcf of gas, the most extensive in Africa, and in the top 10 globally. With the world moving to cleaner energy, Nigeria holds a vantage position.

When the construction of the FLNG facility is completed, it will have an LNG nameplate production capacity of 1.2 million metric ton per annum and a storage capacity of 200,000 cubic meters, as well as ancillary facilities to be located 60 km from the shore of Akwa Ibom State.

