Reno Omkri: The Same People Who Backed Mmesoma Ejikeme Backed Peter Obi

Peter Obi is to INEC what Mmesoma Ejikeme is to JAMB. A man who came third claims he should have come first. It is, therefore, not surprising that the persons supporting Obi are also the same persons supporting Mmesoma. What JAMB is doing is what INEC ought to have done. Come out with guns blazing in defence of the #NigerianElections2023.

If INEC had a proactive and resourceful spokesman like JAMB’s Fabian Benjamin, by now, it would be obvious that Obi and Mmesoma have no case whatsoever. One wants to reclaim scholarships and recognition that she is not entitled to, and the other wants to reclaim a mandate that was never his estate.

Scripture says the first shall be the last, but in the case of Obi and Mmesoma, the last wants to be the first!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1676704526710059013?s=46&t=yMhXt0Y264YR8OqiQrhLPw