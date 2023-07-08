Sit-At-Home: Over 18 Trucks Burnt In The South East (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5sXnYI-VVU

Why does the Federal Government Of Nigeria led by President Tinubu feel less concerned over the economic terrorism and brigandage going in South East Nigeria ?

As the sit-at-home order issued by the Simeon Ikpa led Biafra Government in Exile AKA Auto pilot, continues, the brigandage and economic terrorism being visited upon the inhabitants of SE Nigeria by unknown gunmen has continued unabated as the federal government continues to look unconcerned.

Yesterday being the 6th of July 2023, at about 10pm Nigerian time, unknown gunmen set ablaze about 18 trucks conveying both humans and goods. As at the time of filing this report, our reporter hasn’t ascertained if there was any loss of life.