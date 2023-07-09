Suspected IPOB Gunmen Burn Down Cars And Tricycles In Owerri – Okigwe Road (Photo)

Flash :

Hoodlums allegedly enforcing the one week sit-at-home order in Imo State, South East Nigeria have attacked the popular Orie Amaraku market, located in Isiala Mbano Local Government Council Area.

The hoodlums in a viral video, burnt commercial tricycles, and cars, shot sporadically in the air at the market square which is located along Owerri Okigwe road.

In the viral video, a voice was overheard saying; “If you come to market tomorrow, anything you see take. They unknown gunmen have written to the monarch concerning the sit-at-home order. It is happening live, it is happening live in Amaraku market.

“The unknown gunmen came this night and were shouting ‘Amaraku no de hear word, Amaraku no de hear word’ that’s what they were shouting. they brought all passengers down and burned the taxi to ashes. They came this night.

