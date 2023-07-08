The Justin Nwaeke You Should Know.

Eventually, the effect of time will be in play and what will be, will be, and when this happens, the Almighty God who operates outside time, and space and realms, will have in motion, the manifestation of his abiding love on personalities like the young Justin Nwaeke Junior, a businessman and politician who hails from Ika North East LGA, who can be argued to have paid his dues.

Born in Igbodo, Delta State Nigeria, Justin Nwaeke Junior, agreeably, a consensus of opinions insist that he maintains a personality perceived to sincerely desire the general and greater good, but records are for sacred purposes and herein are basic details about his personality.

Justin Nwaeke Junior secured his Higher National Diploma in Marketing at the Abia State Polytechnic, thereafter moving to Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, from where he was posted to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps participation.

After NYSC, through his resourcefulness, Justin Nwaeke Junior was regained at the Rural Electrification Agency Abuja, where he worked for the next four years, spending half a decade with the REA.

He thereafter worked with Lafarge Nigeria, where he held forte as Personal Assistant to the South South Zonal Sales Representative of of the company.

Through these periods of his life, he maintained a soft spot for social service and eventually got appointed as Special Duty Officer to Honorable Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Member Representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

In this capacity, he has served the Federal Republic of Nigeria through loyalty and commitment to his boss, Hon Waive.

A leader, a fighter, Progressive and Comrade-in-arms, Justin Nweke Junior took the bull by the horn in 2022, when he expressed his intention to represent his people of Ika North East Constituency at the House of Assembly, going ahead to purchase both forms at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, Abuja.

But Justin is not one to leave out the impact of men who were God’s instruments of empowerment to him, as he is always alive with cheers, deference and humility, when the words of Evangelist Moses Kamanaya always come to him.

He believes and commits to the towering image and personality of Evangelist Kamanaya, who he says remains his backbone and father, thus conceding to shelving his ambition in the interest of peace and unity in the party.

When the 2023 Gubernatorial and Presidential Elections heated up, Justin was called upon to form the secretariat of the Ika North East LGA Campaign Council set up by Former Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

From the above, Justin Nwaeke Junior clearly falls into the category of those who have been empowered with wisdom from heaven, having also learnt from experiences and lessons.

Part of those experiences manifested via his sterling leadership antecedents as Founding member and Pioneer President 10 Brothers Association, a group made up young patriots committed to social justice and development.

Justin Nwaeke Junior despite his many engagements, maintains utmost privacy with his wife and children, but remains charitable to the needy and less privilege, providing support and help, as well as being open to socially progressive interactions.

Justin Nwaeke Junior is professionally certified as a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) 2019.