The Ugly Guinness Book Of Records Trend By Jaybee3456 (Photos)

Honestly it’s quite annoying seeing how this trend is moving in this country. How does one just wake up and decide to break records of professionals? This thing is now a joke lol. I don’t know hilda personally but what i know is she planned, strategized and made sure everything is in place for her to break the record she just broke. Then came chef dammy no training, no planning, no strategy but went on to try breaking a record she knew nothing about?

It’s quite hilarious seeing everything unfold before my eyes lol. This is one problem i have with our people, we are not innovative enough. There are so many ideas to be implemented but no emeka sells shoes and he’s successful ok make i go dey sell shoes too, or funke bakes bread and she’s doing quite well make i go dey bake bread too. Then at that point you’re there struggling with that person with the same targeted audience, isn’t it hilarious?

We really need to do better honestly or maybe it’s this generation of Nigerians that are just not thinking properly, i mean see this ondo girl she slept off while trying to break the hilda’s record . That’s what happens when you jump into something with no idea of or the other lady that slumped while doing massage it is well. This trend isn’t stopping anytime soon so more failed attemps to come.