Threads: See Elon Musk’s Reply On Twitter’s Attempt To Sue Meta

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Competition is fine, cheating is not
SOURCE

Previous Thread:
https://www.nairaland.com/7755118/twitter-threatens-sue-meta-hiring#124259951

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster