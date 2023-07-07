Tinubu Lauds Senegal President Sall Over 3rd Term Decision

Mr Dele Alake, Presidential Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has commended the decision of Senegal President Macky Sall not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks followingspeculations over Sall’s third-term ambition after his second term in office in 2024.

Senegal is a country considered the most stable democracy in Africa.

To quell the crisis, Sall on Monday said he would not offer himself as a candidate for the Feb. 25, 2024, presidential election in his country.

Tinubu said the decision by Sall was in the best interest of his country and the peace and stability of the West African region.

He described Senegal’s president’s decision to abide by the constitutional terms of office and not offer himself for a third term as heart-warming.

“It has brought great joy and relief. As a Democrat, I must commend my brother for his statesmanship.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest.

“The impact of this important decision will be felt beyond the shores and borders of Senegal and across our West African sub-region.

Tinubu said Sall has demonstrated that leadership is about serving the people honourably and quitting the stage when the constitutionally-stipulated time is up.

“By his example, democracy and respect for people power will take

stronger roots in Africa and will continue to flourish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sall, 61, came to power in 2012 and was re-elected in 2019.

The Senegalese constitution was amended in 2016 but still provides for a maximum of two terms.

But his supporters argued that his first term, which came before the constitutional amendment, does not count, something the opposition contested.

"My decision is not to be a candidate in the presidential election even though the constitution gives me the right to do so," Sall said.