Tony Elumelu: How A Copier Salesman Turned Billionaire Banker And Entrepreneur

Here is a feature on how Tony Elumelu moved from being a copier salesman to becoming the youngest bank manager of All States Trust bank , bought an ailing Crystal bank and led one of the most successful bank mergers to become a billionaire.
