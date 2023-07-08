Tony Elumelu: How A Copier Salesman Turned Billionaire Banker And Entrepreneur

Here is a feature on how Tony Elumelu moved from being a copier salesman to becoming the youngest bank manager of All States Trust bank , bought an ailing Crystal bank and led one of the most successful bank mergers to become a billionaire.
Related Posts
- US Has Destroyed All Of Its Chemical Weapons – Biden
- Governor Adeleke’s Daughter, Uncle Not In Nominees List – Spokesperson
- President Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea-Bissau
- Police Kill Four Gunmen Attempting To Enforce Sit-At-Home In Enugu
- Poultry Farmer Cries Out After Losing 100 Broilers In A Day (Photos)