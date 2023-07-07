Top 6 Billionaires Who Own And Manage Airlines In Nigeria

Air Peace Limited – Allen Onyema: Founded in 2013, Air Peace is the largest airline in Nigeria and West Africa. Allen Onyema started the airline with the aim of providing economic opportunities to Nigerian youth.

Arik Air – Michael Arumemi-Ikhide: Arik Air was created in 2004 by Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide after the liquidation of Nigeria Airways. It operates mainly from two hubs in Lagos and Abuja.

United Nigeria Airlines – Obiorah Okonkwo: Established in 2020 by Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, United Nigeria Airlines operates scheduled flights between nine Nigerian cities. It received its Air Operators Certificate in 2021.

Azman Air – AbdulMunaf Yunusa Sarina: Azman Air began operations in 2014 with domestic flights in Nigeria. It briefly leased an Airbus A330 for international routes before focusing on domestic routes.

ValueJet – Adekunle Soname: Kunle Soname, the chairman of Bet9ja, founded ValueJet in 2018. The airline started operations in 2022, serving destinations such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba, and Jos.

Green Africa Airways – Babawande Afolabi: Green Africa Airways, founded in 2015, aims to be a low-cost carrier in the Nigerian air travel market. It received operating licences from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

These airlines contribute to Nigeria’s aviation industry and provide opportunities for domestic and international travel. The airline industry is a lucrative business for these billionaires, and their airlines play a significant role in Nigeria’s transportation sector.