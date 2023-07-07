Traders And Buyers Chased Out Of Onitsha Main Market By IPOB Gunmen

Flash:

Video shows moment suspected IPOB/ESN gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order attack traders in Onitsha Main Market as they take to their heels fearing for their lives.

The region has been engulfed in increasing violence for the past week over the declaration of sit at home by IPOB in protest against the continued incarceration of the group’s leader Nnamdi Kanu. Schools and businesses have come under increasing attacks by enforcers of the order.

It remains to be seen the actions the leaders of the region have taken to mitigate the growing security crisis.

