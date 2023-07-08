Wife Stabs Her Husband To Death In Bauchi (Photo)

21-YEAR-OLD HOUSE WIFE STABS HER HUSBAND TO DEATH IN BAUCHI

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old woman, Maimunatu Sulaiman, for stabbing her husband to death in the Kofar Dumi area of the state.

Acting spokesperson of the command, ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 7, 2023, said the suspect stabbed Aliyu Mohammad in his chest with a knife after an altercation ensued between them.

The PPRO said the incident occurred at the couple’s home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, adding that the suspect who sustained minor bruises on her stomach during the brawl, confessed to the crime.

“Acted on information received on 5th July 2023 at about 2340hrs, the detectives attached to the Township Divisional Police headquarters, Bauchi have arrested one Maimunatu Sulaiman ‘F’ Aged 21yrs old of Kofar Dumi area of Bauchi state for allegedly culpable homicide,” the statement read.

“While receiving the information from their end, the detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer immediately rushed to the crime scene at the address and took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

“Consequently, reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury sustained on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband Aliyu Mohammad ‘m’ of the same address as a result of an altercation ensued between them on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammad, psc, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation to further unravel the circumstances that surround the death of the victim.

The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation, the PPRO added.

